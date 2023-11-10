Saying Goodbye to Remaining Penguin Point Restaurants

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE — Hoosier restaurant chain Penguin Point announced that all of its locations will soon be closing their doors…for good.

Established in 1950, Penguin Point is known for menu items like the Big Wally and the Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

In a Facebook message Friday, the fast-food franchise wrote, “Thank you for all your support and love throughout the 73 years we have been a part of your community. We will miss you!!”

This post has already received more than 100 comments, many of which are from fans expressing sadness in regard to the imminent closures.

Sunday will be the final day to order your favorites from the remaining restaurants. So, you may want to head to an open restaurant – some of which can be found in Warsaw, Wabash, and North Manchester – as soon as possible.

Learn more about the company’s story here.

