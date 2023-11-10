INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police officers shot a person with a weapon this morning on the city’s northeast side.
According to reports, shots were fired in the 3900 block of Caroline Avenue, near the intersection of 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue, at around 11 a.m. on November 10.
Although the police have not disclosed the number of people who were shot, they have confirmed that no officers sustained any injuries during the incident.
The post IMPD: Armed Person Shot by Police on City’s Northeast Side, Officers Not Injured appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
IMPD: Armed Person Shot by Police on City’s Northeast Side, Officers Not Injured was originally published on wibc.com
