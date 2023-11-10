U.S. Marine Corps Celebrates 248th Birthday

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE — The U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating its 248th birthday, and Hoosier leaders are honoring those who have served in the military branch.

Known for their advanced training and combat operations, the Marines were first organized on November 10th, 1775. They are associated with the Latin motto “Semper Fi” (or “Semper Fidelis”), which roughly translates to “always faithful” in English.

Happy Birthday, #Marines! For 248 years, Marines have been the first to fight. That legacy now rests on your shoulders. Stay ready, and Semper Fidelis.#USMC #USMC248 pic.twitter.com/g4cyvgpySW — U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 10, 2023

In honor of the occasion, Senator Todd Young Tweeted, “To my fellow Marines, past and present, Happy Birthday!” Representative Erin Houchin wished the military branch a “happy birthday” Thursday.

To my fellow Marines, past and present, Happy Birthday! #SemperFi pic.twitter.com/2YXUXCt05i — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) November 10, 2023

Congressmen Jim Banks and Rudy Yakym also posted messages, with Yakym writing, “There’s nothing our enemies fear more than a U.S. Marine.”

Happy birthday to the @USMC! There’s nothing our enemies fear more than a U.S. Marine. Thank you to all our Marines for 248 years of selfless service and sacrifice in defense of freedom. Semper Fidelis! pic.twitter.com/YED1cUZJPq — Congressman Rudy Yakym (@RepRudyYakym) November 10, 2023

Learn more about the history of the Marine Corps here.

The U.S. Navy also recently celebrated its 248th birthday. Click here for that story.

#HappyBirthday, @USMC! We salute your 248 years of success on the battlefield and proud legacy of honor, courage and commitment. HOOAH! pic.twitter.com/QdRevoYYzn — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 10, 2023

