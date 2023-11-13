SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A person was fatally shot in Speedway over the weekend.
Speedway police were called to a home in the early morning hours Sunday on a report of shots fired. They arrived at a home near 22nd and Auburn to find a person badly hurt. They had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene.
It didn’t take long for police to make an arrest in the case. They were able to track down Benjamin Mulkey, 19, later that afternoon. He’s been arrested on preliminary charges of murder.
Police have not said who the victim is yet.
The post A Person Fatally Shot In Speedway Early Sunday Morning appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
A Person Fatally Shot In Speedway Early Sunday Morning was originally published on wibc.com
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift
-
Community Connection Tuesday October 24th 2023
-
Stellantis and Samsung To Build 2nd EV Battery Plant Kokomo
-
Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis
-
Serious Business? 10 Most Surprising Celebrity Side Hustles
-
Earnest Pugh Is Appointed Worship Pastor At The Light House Church in Houston, Texas