Good Morning BT Entire Monday, November 13th Show

Published on November 13, 2023

Good Morning BT with Bo Thompson & Beth Troutman and special guests Weather Channel meteorologist Jeff Eno, President and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission Tony Marciano, WBT afternoon show host Brett Winterble, and former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

