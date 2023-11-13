IIB: Indy Has Economic Competition in the Donut Counties

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s a growing economic competition between the donut counties, and some cities want a piece of the financial pie that Indianapolis enjoys.

That’s the assessment from Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business. He tells WIBC’s Tony Katz that several cities like Carmel, Noblesville, Westfield, and Fishers, understand that there’s room to grow and compete with the Circle City.

Last week, Noblesville held the groundbreaking for its new event center, which will not only be the new home of the Indiana Pacers G-League franchise but will also be a cornerstone for ‘Innovation Mile’, an entertainment district the city hopes will bring in new business leaders.

It’s a similar story in Fishers says Dick, “you know Fishers has an arena that’s under construction that will be home to the Indy Fuel and a new indoor football league that has been around for a number of years.”

Dick also points to Carmel as an example of a city’s long-term transformation, under previous mayor Jim Brainard.

“Indianapolis is the major magnet, but these communities in the donut counties around Indianapolis are now realizing, or have been realizing for some time, they can create their own picture. They can create their own quality of life,” says Dick.

