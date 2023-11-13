Bloomington Man Charged with Rape on IU Campus

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

BLOOMINGTON, IND –A man was nabbed for attempting rape while bystanders intervened, according to Indiana University Police. The IU student involved received assistance, and the name remains undisclosed.

Brian Silas Jones, 26, unaffiliated with the university, faces attempted rape and sexual battery charges. The incident occurred at Dunn Woods on Friday at 5:34 p.m., with Jones later found at Fourth and Lincoln Streets.

IU Police commend bystanders for prompt action and emphasize campus resources for sexual assault prevention and mental health support online.

