Local/State News

Arrests Made in Connection to Shooting Death of South Bend Child

Police say on October 27, Small and three others had a confrontation with Cutler and White

Published on November 14, 2023

SOUTH BEND, IND — Another person has been arrested in connection to the murder of a child in South Bend.

 

On Tuesday morning, 18-year-old Amarion Cutler was arrested in South Bend, joining 21-year-old Nagomba White as a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Josiah Small.

 

White had been apprehended on November 9 in Indianapolis.

 

Police say on October 27, Small and three others confronted Cutler and White, who were in a vehicle near Indiana and Prairie Avenue. The suspects exited the vehicle and shot Small and a 14-year-old while the other two individuals emerged unharmed.

 

Cutler is now facing a range of charges, including Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Attempted Murder, Attempted Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon, and Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon.

The post Arrests Made in Connection to Shooting Death of South Bend Child appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

