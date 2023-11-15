Man Going to Prison for 122 Years in 2021 Double Murder Case

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Indianapolis will spend the next 122 years in prison for a 2021 double murder.

The bodies of Dominic Patton and Jamel Perry were found inside of a home on Adams Street on the night of December 15th, 2021. Police were there for a welfare check, and once inside, found Perry with nine stab wounds and Patton with over 100 stab wounds.

Jamie Wells was quickly identified as a potential suspect and was eventually tracked down by the Chicago police and US Marshals near the Chicagoland area.

DNA evidence showed Wells blood at the crime scene and on the victim’s bodies, plus several people told investigators that Wells was known to stay with Perry and Patton.

“The courtroom was filled with family and friends in a tremendous show of support for Dominic and Jamel at today’s hearing,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated in a Wednesday press release. “It is a reflection of who they were as people and the impact they had on those around them. The significant sentence marks finality to this chapter, but it will not fill the immense void of their loss.”

