U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash

CARMEL, Ind. — Traffic is moving once again on U.S. 31, after a fatal crash created many challenges Wednesday afternoon.

The Carmel Police Department initially posted a message, urging drivers to “seek alternate routes” to their destinations, after a crash closed all north- and southbound lanes between 146th and 136th streets.

Carmel Traffic Alert US 31 North and South between 146th and 136th is closed due to a serious crash. Please seek alternate routes. — Carmel Police Department (@CarmelPD) November 15, 2023

They later determined that at least one person died in that crash, though they have not yet provided any specific details. At this time, it is not clear what led to the crash, or how many cars were involved.

Southbound lanes reopened first, followed a short time later by the northbound lanes. Closures affected traffic for between three and four hours Wednesday.

Carmel Traffic Alert Update All lanes of US 31 are now open. https://t.co/LxYX0Wkx7I — Carmel Police Department (@CarmelPD) November 15, 2023

