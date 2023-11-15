Listen Live
Local/State News

AG: Trump’s First Amendment Rights Being Violated

According to Indy Politics, the effort is being led by Iowa Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird and 17 other Republican state attorneys general.

Published on November 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Attorney Gen. Todd Rokta at a podium

Source: PHOTO: Rokita on Facebook

INDIANAPOLIS — Seventeen attorneys general from various states in the U.S., including Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, have shown their support for the legal defense of former President Donald Trump.

 

The issue pertains to a gag order imposed by federal judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C., concerning election interference.

 

According to Indy Politics, the effort is being led by Iowa Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird and 17 other Republican state attorneys general.

 

They filed an amicus brief with the Washington, D.C. appeals court, requesting the court to remove the gag order on former President Donald Trump during his Washington trial regarding his alleged interference in the 2020 election.

The post AG: Trump’s First Amendment Rights Being Violated appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

AG: Trump’s First Amendment Rights Being Violated  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close