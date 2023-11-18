Listen Live
2024 GRAMMY Nominations Announced

Published on November 18, 2023

According to the bellereport.com

Los Angeles, CA – November 13, 2023 — The Recording Academy has officially revealed the nominations for the 2024 GRAMMYs, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 4, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.  The 2024 GRAMMYs, officially known as the 66th GRAMMY Awards, will air live (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network and will stream on Paramount+.

 

This year there will be three new Grammy Categories that will debut at the 2024 GRAMMYs: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

Below are the nominees for the Best Gospel Performance and Album

 

  1. Best Gospel Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

 

God Is Good

Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey, Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra Valencia Sheard & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters

 

Feel Alright (Blessed)

Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, William Weatherspoon, Juan Winans & Marvin L. Winans, songwriters

 

Lord Do It For Me (Live)

Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez & Kerry Douglas, songwriters

 

God Is

Melvin Crispell III

 

All Things

Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

 

 

  1. Best Gospel Album

For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

 

I Love You

Erica Campbell

 

Hymns (Live)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

 

The Maverick Way

Maverick City Music

 

My Truth

Jonathan McReynolds

 

All Things New: Live In Orlando

Tye Tribbett

 

Click Here is to the entire list of nominees.

