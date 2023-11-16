Listen Live
Texas Men Arrested for Burglary in Carmel

Published on November 16, 2023

A photo of a Carmel police cruiser at a crime scene

Source: (PHOTO: Kevin Ratermann/WISH-TV)

CARMEL, Ind. — Three men from Houston, Texas are now sitting at the Hamilton County Jail, after Carmel Police arrested them Tuesday for burgling a home.

Officers were called to Dublin Drive Monday evening, where they learned that a home had been broken into, and some valuables had been stolen. They did not specify which items had gone missing.

Less than 18 hours later, police stopped a car transporting all three of their suspects. Danny Mosqueda, Alvaro Gamboa, and Bairon Camacho Ruiz were arrested, and are now each facing a felony burglary charge.

It is not clear if the homeowner’s belongings were found and/or returned. If you know anything about this, please call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.

The post Texas Men Arrested for Burglary in Carmel appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

