COLUMBUS, IND –A Kentucky man was arrested and charged after police found a pipe bomb in his truck. Jorden Perry, of Whitley City, Kentucky, has been charged with possession of a destructive device.

Just before noon on Tuesday, officers from the Columbus Police Department were called to the 700 block of 13th Street, near Pearl Street, following a report about a possible explosive device. Word is, they located a homemade bomb stashed in a storage compartment of a work truck.

According to Columbus Police Lt. Matt Harris, “It was remotely detonated. Our officers escorted the device after it was secured to an off-site location.”

Someone tipped off the police, leading to the man’s arrest. The investigation is ongoing, but Harris says Columbus Police are now working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“This device could have caused a lot of destruction,” added Harris. “The bomb squad officer who detonated it said the device could have hurt someone or even killed someone.”

The post Kentucky Man Arrested in Columbus After Police Discover Pipe Bomb appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

