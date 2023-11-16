Jonathan McReynolds Releases Another Hit Single with ‘Able’ (ft. Marvin Winas) [LISTEN]

Jonathan McReynolds has had quite the year! He carved out time in his touring schedule to stop by the Get Up Church to discuss his upcoming album!

His single, ‘Able’ (featuring Bishop Marvin Winas) has amassed nearly 4 million streams to date. He tells the story of how the collaboration with the gospel legend came to be.

“God just be blessing folks sometimes,” Jonathan explained,”…nobody expected thee Bishop Winas to say yes, but he came on [my] RV, suit and tie, sweating, and destroyed the song right in front of my eyes.”

The evolution of Jonathan McReynolds includes going from a college dorm in Downtown Chicago, to stages across the world, creating a new standard for what it means to be Christ led. The 31-year-old artist uses his incredible voice and beautifully, brutally candid approach to songwriting to reach the ears and hearts of fans worldwide.

In 2023 alone McReynolds kicked off his headlining tour, hosted the Stellar Awards, presented and won at the Dove Awards, and more. Most recently, his full album ‘My Truth’ is nominated for a Grammy!

Listen to Jonathan McReynolds full Get Up Erica interview and go stream “Able” today wherever you get your music!

