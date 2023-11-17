A Teenage Boy Shot To Death On East Side Thursday Night

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second straight night a teenager was shot and killed in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Metro Police say they heard gunshots around 7:00 p.m. along North Emerson near 32nd Street. The cops were there in seconds and found a teenager shot to death. They soon found a second teenager wounded. The second teenager was taken to Riley Hospital.
Police say it was a 14-year-old boy who was killed. The age of the other teenager hasn’t been made clear yet.
On Thursday, a 13-year-old boy was shot near 38th and Sherman also on the northeast side.
