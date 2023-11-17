Listen Live
Major Changes to Library’s Collection Development Policy

Published on November 17, 2023

FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton East Public Library Board members are still making changes to their Collection Development Policy, which has received widespread criticism since it was first proposed.

Earlier this year, many Hoosiers – including author John Green – protested the policy that would have caused books filed for kids or teens to potentially be re-shelved in the adult section.

The board eventually put the policy on hold, due to disagreements over its implementation.

Some community members expressed concerns about how reviewing books would affect overworked librarians, prevent young readers from accessing information, and more.

Well, the library board has now voted to significantly change the policy’s language, especially in regard to flagging mature content. That being said, they will still encourage parents to monitor their children’s books.

The vote passed Thursday 5-1. In this meeting, Board President Tiffanie Ditlevson also announced that she would be leaving at the end of the year.

The post Major Changes to Library's Collection Development Policy appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

