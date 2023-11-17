Thanksgiving Help Needed, IMPD Giveaway This Monday

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — If you or someone you know may not have a hot meal for Thanksgiving, there’s a few options available in central Indiana.

The Mozel Sanders Foundation will be busy preparing hot meals for families in need this holiday, but they can’t do it alone. The foundation is in need of third shift volunteers. If you have an empty calendar, you can check out times and dates at mozelsanders.org.

Indianapolis Metro Police are hosting their own Thanksgiving meal giveaway at it’s headquarters at 4005 Office Plaza Boulevard on November 20th.

This is a special event with selected families chosen for the giveaway, but it’s still an opportunity for families in need to make sure they have a full plate this holiday. The event is a drive-thru giveaway with over 175 Chick-fil-A dinners provided.

The giveaway takes place from 4 to 5 o’clock.

