INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors have charged 19-year-old Benjamin Mulkey with Murder and two counts of Pointing a Firearm (Level 6 Felony) in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Caiden Clements. The shooting happened occurred in the early hours of November 12.
Police responded to a shots-fired report at 5000 W. 22nd St. and Auburn around 2:11 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found Clements with a gunshot wound. Despite immediate medical attention, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mulkey was arrested for murder, but no additional details about the circumstances or the relationship between Mulkey and Clements were disclosed in the Sunday afternoon police report.
A Pretrial Conference for Benjamin Mulkey is set for January 16 at 1 p.m. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 17-year-old Caiden Clements. As the investigation continues, residents await more details about the motive behind the incident.
The post Indy Teen’s Shooting Death: 19-Year-Old Faces Murder Charges appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Indy Teen’s Shooting Death: 19-Year-Old Faces Murder Charges was originally published on wibc.com
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift
-
Community Connection Tuesday October 24th 2023
-
Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis
-
Faith Walking with Guest JJ Harriston
-
Colts QB Anthony Richardson & Willie Williams Speaks with B Swift
-
Stellantis and Samsung To Build 2nd EV Battery Plant Kokomo