PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors have charged 19-year-old Benjamin Mulkey with Murder and two counts of Pointing a Firearm (Level 6 Felony) in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Caiden Clements. The shooting happened occurred in the early hours of November 12.

Police responded to a shots-fired report at 5000 W. 22nd St. and Auburn around 2:11 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found Clements with a gunshot wound. Despite immediate medical attention, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mulkey was arrested for murder, but no additional details about the circumstances or the relationship between Mulkey and Clements were disclosed in the Sunday afternoon police report.

A Pretrial Conference for Benjamin Mulkey is set for January 16 at 1 p.m. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 17-year-old Caiden Clements. As the investigation continues, residents await more details about the motive behind the incident.

The post Indy Teen’s Shooting Death: 19-Year-Old Faces Murder Charges appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indy Teen’s Shooting Death: 19-Year-Old Faces Murder Charges was originally published on wibc.com