Two Officers Hurt in Saturday Morning Crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two officers were hurt in a crash early Saturday morning.
Law enforcement officials were on North Shadeland Avenue for a firearms investigation, after hearing that someone had a gun. There, they say a suspect intentionally crashed into multiple police cars.
Two officers were hurt, and one of the two went to the hospital in stable condition. He had broken bones but is expected to recover.
Police have arrested their suspect, who they soon learned has a criminal record. They are still investigating.
