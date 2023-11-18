Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Make A Fashionable Appearance In Las Vegas

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still remaining at the top of our favorite fashionable couples list and aren’t letting parenthood slow them down anytime soon!

Over the weekend, the Bajan beauty was spotted supporting her beau’s latest accomplishment as the creative director for PUMA’s new F1. To celebrate, the dynamic duo traveled to Las Vegas in style to make a surprise appearance at the launch of the new Puma x F1 collection, which kicked off the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend

The 35 year old mother wore a long brown leather coat for the fashionable outing. She paired the stylish look with a pair of black pumps and accessorized the look with silver earrings, necklaces, and an anklet. She topped off her look with her newly golden blonde hair slicked back into a high bun and served face as she stood by her boyfriend’s side.

Rocky matched Rih Rih’s fly and decided to rock an ensemble from his new collab while in the desert. The 35 year old rapper wore a sleek pair of neon Puma gloves with matching pants that featured the brand’s logo. He also rocked a gray jacket from the collab and paired his style with a baseball cap that read “ALLAH.” To complete the sporty look, he rocked a pair of neon shoes from the sportswear brand.

Check out their stylish looks here.

The gorgeous parents appearance comes just a few months after announcing that they had their second son, Riot, who was born this past August. To announce the baby’s birth, the singer and rapper effortlessly posed for gorgeous pictures, taken by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs, with their eldest son Rza and his baby brother Riot.

While we aren’t sure if the Barbadian princess and Harlem native plan to continue expanding their adorable family, we do know that Rihanna is loving being a mother, even telling Access Hollywood that being a parent is otherworldly. “Motherhood is a whole other beast. Life starts over when you become a parent; it’s life that you’ve never known before,” she said. “The beginning is like you’re tripping acid every day. It’s wild, trippy as hell,” she explained.

We love that for her!

