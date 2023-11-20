Listen Live
Two People Killed In Shooting Near Downtown Indy

Published on November 20, 2023

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were found shot to death on the northwest side of downtown Indianapolis overnight.

Police responded in the late hours Sunday to a gas station near 29th and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. It was there they found the two victims.

Both were taken to nearby hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

IMPD Capt. Mike McCardia says the shots came from a car that had hit a road sign near the gas station. They found shell casing all over the street from where the car had stopped.

David Lee Swanigan, 22, and Rosalba Torres Arceo, 25, were the two people killed, says the coroner. It’s not clear who the shooter was as they are still on the loose.

Two People Killed In Shooting Near Downtown Indy

