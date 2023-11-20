GARY, Ind. — A two-year-old boy is dead in Gary after being shot by his 3-year-old brother.
Gary police were called to the hospital where the boy was taken by his mother Saturday evening. When they got to the hospital, the mother told the cops that her 3-year-old son had gotten his hands on a gun she had in her purse and accidentally shot his younger brother.
She had left her purse unattended in the bedroom of her house. The 2-year-old boy died at the hospital.
Gary police are still investigating the incident and plan to present their findings to Lake County prosecutors who will then decide if charges need to be filed.
The post 3-Year-Old Boy Shoots 2-Year-Old Brother In Gary appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
3-Year-Old Boy Shoots 2-Year-Old Brother In Gary was originally published on wibc.com
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift
-
Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis
-
Faith Walking with Guest JJ Harriston
-
Community Connection Tuesday October 24th 2023
-
Colts QB Anthony Richardson & Willie Williams Speaks with B Swift
-
Stellantis and Samsung To Build 2nd EV Battery Plant Kokomo