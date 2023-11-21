Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Choices and Consequences”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Every morning you wake up and you are faced with a series of choices. You can choose the choice, but you cannot choose the consequence of the choice. You can choose to get up or stay in bed. You can choose to do nothing with that day or to get busy and make an incredible successful accomplishment field day yet keep in mind that you can make that choice, but you cannot choose the consequences.

Let’s say a person decides to jump off a building, they can make that choice, but they cannot choose the consequence of the choice. They might hit the ground and bounce back up. They might hit the ground and splat.

You can choose the action, but you cannot choose which thing will happen after that. So the day choose well and decide to make the rest of your life the best of your life. You can choose to make it a great day. So do it today.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Choices and Consequences | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com