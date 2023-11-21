Skiles Test Elementary On E-Learning Day In Lawrence

INDIANAPOLIS — Students who attend Skiles Test Elementary in Lawrence are on an e-learning day today.
Lawrence Township Schools says an e-learning day had to be implemented due to a “mechanical failure” inside the Skiles Test Elementary School building.
The school system says preschool is also canceled for the day.
