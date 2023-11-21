PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — This winter, you can help the Indianapolis Fire Department raise money for local kids in need.

This year’s “Fill the Bell to Clothe a Child” program will kick off on December 1st in front of the Macy’s at the Castleton Square Mall. Here, you can donate funds that will be used to purchase new clothes for kids.

Battalion Chief Scott Isaacs says it costs about $24,000 every year to “Clothe a Child.” That money helps between 250 and 300 Hoosier families, and it allows kids to interact with firefighters under more positive circumstances.

Isaacs tells WIBC that some version of this fundraiser has been running since the 1930s. Over time, firefighters have expanded their efforts to include offering meals and individual gifts throughout the year.

He also acknowledges that fundraising has become increasingly difficult recently, as some of the IFD’s go-to gathering spots – like the Circle Centre Mall – have closed, gotten new ownership, or changed their policies.

So, if you would like to help support the cause, consider donating in-person or online at this link. Donations will be accepted in-person from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. December 1, 2, and 9-23.

IFD is also searching for corporate sponsors for this program. If you know of a company that would be interested, fill out a contact form online.

Learn more here.

The post Help Indianapolis Firefighters Support Local Kids This Season appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

