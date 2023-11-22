Delphi Judge Fran Gull Hospitalized This Month For “Urgent” Medical Condition

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Allen County Judge Fran Gull has not been handling her recent caseload including the double murder case against Richard Allen.

It’s due to being hospitalized recently for an urgent medical condition.

An Allen Superior Court official says Gull has been working from home after being hospitalized earlier this month. She did meet with attorneys in Allen’s Delphi murder case on October 31.

Her office says she has been “working in coordination” with her colleagues ever since going to the hospital.

Other judges have been handling her cases since November 2nd, but the statement did not clarify if they have handled Allen’s case, as he is charged with killing Abby Williams and Libby German in February 2017.

This week Gull released a transcript of a conversation between her and Allen’s former legal team from back in October in which she informed them they had to remove themselves from the case.

Since that conversation, both Allen’s former legal team and his new one have been asking for Gull to be removed from the case as special judge.

