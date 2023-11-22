PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

In unexpected news, pop/soul duo Hall & Oates are in a messy legal battle… so messy that it lead to a restraining order!

Variety reports that little is known about the lawsuit because the documents are sealed. However, Philadelphia Magazine confirmed that Daryl Hall filed an undisclosed complaint against John Oates on November 16. Hall also filed a motion for a temporary restraining order.

Last year, as reported by TMZ, Hall made some disparaged comments on his former musical partner on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast. “You think John Oates is my partner?” he said. “He’s my business partner. He’s not my creative partner.”

Hall continued, “John and I are brothers, but we are not creative brothers. We are business partners. We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we’ve always been very separate, and that’s a really important thing for me.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He went on to describe the duo’s apparent creative differences, using their 1980 #1 hit “Kiss On My List” as an example. “I did all those [harmonies],” Hall said. “That’s all me.”

To be fair, Oates is not a credited songwriter on “Kiss On My List,” but he is listed as co-producer.

Since their formation in 1970, Hall & Oates released 18 studio albums and had six #1 singles. Notable classics include “Maneater,” “Out of Touch,” “I Can’t Go For That,” and “Sara Smile” among others.

The duo toured together as recently as October 2022, and although they have put out solo albums & tours, the duo never officially split.

Well, looks like that may be changing, and we can’t go for that… no can do!

We Can’t Go For That! Daryl Hall Files Restraining Order Against John Oates In Messy Legal Battle was originally published on foxync.com