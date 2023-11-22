PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE–After Thanksgiving, you can expect cooler temperatures and snow across Indiana.

“Make sure you have your winter clothes ready because winter is here. Make sure you have your safety kit, your batteries, and your extra food and water in case we have a significant weather event. But we’re not supposed to have one of those anytime soon. It’s just good to get prepared for them now,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Melo expects Thanksgiving to be a mostly sunny day across Indiana with highs in the 50s, but then it changes after that.

“Temperatures will then fall to just above freezing. We could get a mix of rain and snow on Sunday, but it will be light precipitation. I don’t think it will be anything serious,” said Melo.

Melo doesn’t expect any heavy accumulations with it.

Next week, Melo says high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s most of the time.

You can hear the full interview with Greg Melo below.

The post NWS: You Might Get Snow on Sunday appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

NWS: You Might Get Snow on Sunday was originally published on wibc.com