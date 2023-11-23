Small Plane Crashes Near Shelbyville Airport, Two People Dead

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

SHELBYVILLE, IND –Two people were killed when a small airplane crashed into a cornfield about a mile north of Interstate 74 just near the Shelbyville Municipal Airport.

Police are investigating to determine the origin of the plane and the individuals on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigation. The incident was reported to Indiana State Police troopers and deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 4:50 pm.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was the only person on board the Cirrus SR22 aircraft when it crashed.

Firefighters put out a small field fire at the crash site.

