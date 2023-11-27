AES Indiana Seeks Rate Increase Approval, Promises Improved Customer Benefits

INDIANAPOLIS –AES Indiana has presented a settlement arrangement to the state’s utility regulatory commission as part of its Regulatory Rate Review petition.

The company has agreed with the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor and six other representative parties from different customer segments to maintain its position with the most competitive residential rates among investor-owned electric utilities in Indiana.

The settlement proposes a $9.52 increase, approximately 7.3%, for a residential customer consuming 1,000 kWh monthly, subject to approval.

Ken Zagzebski, President and CEO of AES Utilities, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing safe, reliable electricity at an affordable price. He stated that the agreement is crucial in ensuring necessary investments for reliability improvements, benefiting customers and the community.

AES Indiana’s new settlement includes no disconnections for residential customers on Fridays, weekends, and specific holidays. The company will also invest more in vegetation management to improve power supply reliability and protect customers with medical alerts.