PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A teenager was killed in a crash in Hancock County Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of two county roads at around 2:40 p.m. Investigators say they arrived to find a 2007 Chevy Silverado off the road.

They quickly figured out that the pick-up truck hydroplaned due to wet and rainy conditions, ran off the road, and collided with two trees.

Cody Mastin, 18, was the driver of that pick-up, he survived. He’s a native of Greenfield and was in town from an “out of town” college, say investigators.

The passenger in the truck, Lindsay Locker, who was 17, was killed. She was a student at Eastern Hancock High School.

Investigators say neither of them were wearing seatbelts when the crash happened.

The post High School Student Killed In Crash In Hancock County appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

High School Student Killed In Crash In Hancock County was originally published on wibc.com