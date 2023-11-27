Indy Man Gets 75 Years in Prison for Killing a Man with a Shotgun

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will spend the next 75 years behind bars for the murder of Martin Griffin.

It all started on October 14th, 2021. Indianapolis police were called to St. Paul Street, where they found a man fatally shot. Camera footage recovered from the home of Kyle Roberts showed Roberts entering a room and grabbing a submachine gun and arguing with someone off camera.

Roberts returns to the room, drops the submachine gun, grabs a shotgun, and then leaves.

A gunshot is heard off-camera.

Martin Griffin was found dead from that shotgun blast. Kyle Roberts returned to the bedroom and said that he had just killed Griffin.

“A choice to escalate a simple dispute by picking up a deadly weapon has led to an irreversible loss of life,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears in a Monday press release. “We are proud to secure justice for Mr. Griffin and our thoughts remain with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Kyle Roberts was convicted of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon after a two-day trial in September.

