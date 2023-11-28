Security Guard Shot at Pub in Broad Ripple

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS–One person was shot at a pub in Broad Ripple early Tuesday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says an employee at Connor’s Pub was shot around 1:30 a.m. Connor’s Pub is a small bar just north of the Broad Ripple strip. It has food, drinks, live music, and an outdoor patio.

Investigators believe a frequent customer at the bar shot a security guard.

“Management asked that man to leave. Then there was an altercation because the subject did not want to leave. A shot rang out and the subject that hand the handgun later ran from this location,” said IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer.

Weilhammer says the man who fired the gun is on the run. Police officers are speaking to witnesses and trying to see if they can find any surveillance video of the incident.

The security guard is in stable condition at a hospital. He is expected to recover.

If you have any information, you should call IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

A part-time bouncer was shot and killed at Connor’s Pub back in 2019. A man named Curtis Baker is serving an 80-year prison sentence for that killing.

