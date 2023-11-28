PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the southeast side.

Initial reports say the person who was hit was walking along Southeastern Avenue near the intersection of Wildwood Drive. That’s near the Five Points and Wanamaker neighborhoods.

The name or age of the person has not been released yet.

Officers have not provided details on what caused the crash or given information on possible suspects.

Police say traffic is expected to be impacted in this area for several hours while crews investigate. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

The post Person Killed In Hit-and-Run On the Southeast Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Person Killed In Hit-and-Run On the Southeast Side was originally published on wibc.com