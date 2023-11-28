Listen Live
Person Killed In Hit-and-Run On the Southeast Side

Published on November 28, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the southeast side.

Initial reports say the person who was hit was walking along Southeastern Avenue near the intersection of Wildwood Drive. That’s near the Five Points and Wanamaker neighborhoods.

The name or age of the person has not been released yet.

Officers have not provided details on what caused the crash or given information on possible suspects.

Police say traffic is expected to be impacted in this area for several hours while crews investigate. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

