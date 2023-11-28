INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the southeast side.
Initial reports say the person who was hit was walking along Southeastern Avenue near the intersection of Wildwood Drive. That’s near the Five Points and Wanamaker neighborhoods.
The name or age of the person has not been released yet.
Officers have not provided details on what caused the crash or given information on possible suspects.
Police say traffic is expected to be impacted in this area for several hours while crews investigate. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.
The post Person Killed In Hit-and-Run On the Southeast Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Person Killed In Hit-and-Run On the Southeast Side was originally published on wibc.com
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Earnest Pugh Is Appointed Worship Pastor At The Light House Church in Houston, Texas
-
Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis
-
Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift
-
Colts QB Anthony Richardson & Willie Williams Speaks with B Swift
-
Faith Walking with Guest JJ Harriston