INDIANAPOLIS–On Giving Tuesday, Indianapolis Colts Cornerback Kenny Moore II chose to give his time to the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

He joined representatives of Lucas Oil to visit patients and their families.

Moore played video games and made ornaments with the kids and learned about their health battles. He says they were able to bond over the value of hope.

“You never know. Just as an athlete shares light onto a child, the child actually shares light onto an athlete. And I said, just me talking to you right now in this moment, this is going to push me to be a better human,” said Moore.

Lucas Oil representatives also brought lunch for all Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital care team members.

If you would like to donate to the Ascension St. Vincent Foundation, you can visit give.stvincent.org/givingtuesday. Ascension St. Vincent representatives say thanks to Lucas Oil Products, the first $100,000 raised between now and December 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar.

The post Colts Cornerback Kenny Moore Spends Giving Tuesday at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

