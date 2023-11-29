INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed in a shooting on the southwest overnight.
It happened around 4:00 a.m. at a home along Holt Road just south of Kentucky Avenue. IMPD believes it all started with a fight that happened between two people.
Ofc. Samone Burris said as the fight was going on a third person “intervened” and that is when that third person fired shots.
One of the three was killed.
Burris said they had detained a teenager, but she could not say if the teenager was a child or an adult. She added they also don’t have an ID yet on the person killed and that the coroner would release that information.
Burris also said that they are not looking for any suspects and that the believe they have everyone who was involved in the incident.
The post A Person Killed In Shooting On The Southwest Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
A Person Killed In Shooting On The Southwest Side was originally published on wibc.com
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Earnest Pugh Is Appointed Worship Pastor At The Light House Church in Houston, Texas
-
Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis
-
Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift
-
Colts QB Anthony Richardson & Willie Williams Speaks with B Swift
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year