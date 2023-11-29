Five students at Dunbar High School were taken to the hospital after ingesting an unknown substance at school.
According to officials, around lunchtime Monday, five students ingested an unknown substance and had adverse reactions to it. Three students were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while two were taken home by their parents.
A letter was sent to parents informing them of the incident, stating in part the steps that are being taken to address the situation while working with the appropriate authorities and warns about the circulating rumors.
The three that were taken to the hospital have since been released. Counseling will be available to students and officials are still looking into what the substance is and where they got it.
The post Several Students At Dunbar High School Hospitalized After Ingesting Unknown Substance appeared first on 92 Q.
