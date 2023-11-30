Santa Comes to Greenwood This Weekend

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.–There is a parade with Santa in Greenwood on Saturday and it’s being put on by the White River Fire Department.

Danielle Kachle, administrative assistant for the fire chief at the White River Fire Department, said the idea for the parade came in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic happened.

“They wanted to find a way to spread cheer through the community even when they couldn’t do it one-on-one or face-to-face in person because of the pandemic. But now Santa and Mrs. Claus always find time for us during their busiest time of the year to come and see the kids in White River Township. It was pouring down rain the first year and it was great to see the kids,” said Kachle.

The fire truck with Santa on it will leave Station 53 and head to Old Smith Valley Road at 3 pm. That begins a parade route that will go through neighborhoods and end up in the Center Grove Middle School North parking lot at around 4:15 pm.

“He usually has some candy and things that he’ll throw out of the fire truck for the kids,” said Kachle.

Kachle says if Santa doesn’t come through your neighborhood, you can still show up and see him.

“If they still want to see Santa on the fire truck, they can park in the Center Grove Middle School parking lot or at Sugar Grove Elementary School,” said Kachle.

If there is rain on Saturday, Kachle says they will delay it until Sunday.

“And then if it rains again on Sunday, we’re still going to do it. We’re going to have fun and roll with it,” said Kachle.

