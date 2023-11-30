Suspects Try To Steal ATM, Police Pursuit Ends In Vehicle Fire On I-65

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A police chase early this morning ended in a crash on I-65.

The chase began after police say two suspects tried to steal an ATM along East Street just north of I-465 on the south side. Police responded to the incident and began chasing the suspects.

They were driving away in a pick-up truck with chains still attached to the rear, chains likely to have been used to try and yank the ATM open or off its pedestal at a PNC Bank. They were unsuccessful in trying to steal the ATM and tried to make a run for it.

“The driver of the truck refused to stop and led officers on a brief vehicle pursuit,” said IMPD Ofc. Samone Burris. “The pursuit was terminated by IMPD when the vehicle was on the interstate. As officers were returning to their assigned area an officer observed the suspect vehicle on fire near the rear wheel.”

The truck had stopped on I-65 southbound near Southport Road. Officers got there and tried to put out the fire themselves, but eventually had to call firefighters.

The incident impacted traffic in the southbound lanes of I-65 for a few hours.

The fire was eventually put out.

Police are now looking for the suspects who were inside the pick-up truck.

