PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A coroner has positively identified the remains found in the Rush County community of Arlington as 17-year-old Valerie Tindall.

Rush County Coroner Brenda McMahan shared the identification Thursday, just two days after the remains were located.

Authorities found the remains on Tuesday buried outside a home at 2366 N. Oak St. in the unincorporated community of Arlington.

Her cause of death has not yet been determined as the coroner awaits a toxicology report.

The Rush County Prosecutor’s Office has filed formal charges against Patrick Scott, 59. The remains were found outside his home. Authorities said he will remain in custody at the Rush County jail without bond. He was formally charged with murder, a felony count of obstruction of justice, and a misdemeanor count of false informing to a law enforcement officer.

Scott is being represented in court by attorney Bryan Edward Barrett of Rushville, online court records show. The next court date is a pretrial conference set for Dec. 19. A jury trial was tentatively set for April 23.

Rush County Sheriff’s Office ask anyone with information on the case to call 765-932-2931.

The post Rush County Coroner’s Office IDs Remains as Teen Valerie Tindall appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Rush County Coroner’s Office IDs Remains as Teen Valerie Tindall was originally published on wibc.com