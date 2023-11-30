Greenfield Police Help Man Going Through Mental Health Crisis

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

GREENFIELD, Ind.–A Greenfield man had a mental health crisis Thursday morning, but police say he’s now getting the help he needs.

The Greenfield Police Department was called and told that the man was sitting on the ledge of an overpass at around 9:15. At first, he refused to come down.

“He was sitting on the ledge very precariously. It appeared he was having some type of a mental health crisis. One of our Patrolman Danny Williams built a rapport with him. He kept talking to him to let him know that you’re not alone in your struggle right now. We’re here to help you and there are other people that are here to help you. There are people that are concerned about you. There are people who love and care for you. ,” said Greenfield Deputy Police Chief Chuck McMichael.

Williams is trained in crisis intervention. After nearly 90 minutes, the man got up off the ledge and walked over to the police. He was taken into protective custody and is now getting treatment.

“Williams is very good at talking to people. That’s the biggest thing is just getting people to understand that we have resources available and we can help you through struggles. We can help you through your addiction struggles or any mental health crisis you’re going through,” said McMichael.

It caused traffic delays on State Road 9 and Interstate 70 for over an hour. The eastbound lanes of I-70 and the northbound lanes of State Road 9 were to ensure safety for both the officers and the man. After about 45 minutes, westbound I-70 was closed as well.

McMichael says it is common for people to deal with hardships during the holiday season, which is why he wants to reiterate that his department is there to help.

“On top of the holidays, the days are getting shorter. It’s cold outside. People don’t want to be outside. It’s tougher to get together with friends and neighbors. We understand all of that,” said McMichael.

McMichael urges you to call 988 if you are struggling. That’s the national suicide and crisis lifeline. You can call or text 24 hours a day.

You can hear the full interview below.

The post Greenfield Police Help Man Going Through Mental Health Crisis appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Greenfield Police Help Man Going Through Mental Health Crisis was originally published on wibc.com