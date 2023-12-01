Hostage Situation Ends With Police Fatally Shooting A Semi Driver

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police officers shot and killed a man late Thursday night.

The incident started when they got a 911 call about a possible hostage situation in a semi-truck parked in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on the southwest side of the city. The officers got to the McDonalds near the I-69 and I-465 along Knight’s Way.

“The truck (in question) was pointed out to (officers) and they approached the truck, knocked on the door, and a observed male come out from the sleeping compartment of the semi cab,” said IMPD Asst. Chief Christ Bailey.

He says the man looked at the officers and then retreated back into the sleeping compartment and pulled the curtain. That’s when Bailey says they heard a woman screaming calling out for help.

Officers quickly got organized and tried to talk the man out of the truck. The lead lieutenant at the scene led the effort.

“The lieutenant asked the individual to identify himself. He identified himself by first name. He was trying to build a rapport,” Bailey said. “The individual kept saying that he had a knife to the woman’s throat. The woman kept saying she was bleeding.”

Body camera footage caught the whole incident, according to Bailey. On that footage, he says you can see the man on top of the woman in the back of the semi. At that point, he says a shot was fired by the officer. The man was wounded and died soon afterward.

The woman was treated for her injuries at the scene and then taken to IMPD’s Homicide Office to be interviewed about what happened.

The lieutenant who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. Bailey said other officers involved will also get some time off to process the incident.

The coroner will likely release the name of the man killed soon.

This is the 17th time police have shot someone in Indianapolis this year.

