The Impact Of Words On Your Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Impact Of Words On Your Success”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I’ve been sharing strategies to help you win in these challenging times. I recently shared a chant of affirmation that my team does every morning to get us up and focus. So many people responded to the message I want to share a little more about the impact your words can have on your success. God created the world. That word, she said, let there be light and there was light, he said. Let this object happen, and it did, and that’s an object lesson about the impact words can have on creation. So I want you to create it and speak a new way into your life.

I share with you how every morning my team starts with affirmation and we talk about how our success is gonna happen that day. We say I am healthy, I am wealthy, I am happy. I am whole. I feel terrific. I am blessed and highly favored. This is the day that the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it and may our favor our favor come from you, Lord. If we go through this day-to-day today, make the decision to speak your way to a great day, this is for you to know that your world is created by your words.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

