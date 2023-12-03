Big Ten Championship Game’s Future in Indianapolis Uncertain After 2024.

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big-10 Championship Game took place in Indianapolis on Saturday with the Michigan Wolverines defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 26 – 0.

Indianapolis will host the championship game again in 2024, but after that the future of the event remains uncertain in terms of location. Indiana Sports Corp has submitted a bid package in partnership with the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium in an attempt to keep the game downtown through 2028.

However, with the addition of four west-coast teams next year other cities, including Minneapolis and Las Vegas, have expressed interest in hosting the event. The school’s joining the Big 10 Conference next year include; Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA. Bringing the total number of teams competing within the conference to 18, the largest of any major athletic conference in the NCAA.

It is unknown if Indiana Sports Corp would get a second chance to submit a bid should their current one be rejected. Indianapolis has held the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium ever since its inception in 2011.

