Holiday on the Ave: Black Santa Toy Drive!

Help make Christmas brighter for Indianapolis Kids! Stop by any of the locations below to drop off a new toy by December 14th
McDonald’s – 4802 W 57th St, Indianapolis, IN 46254 (57th and Georgetown)
McDonald’s – 5617 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46228 (Michigan and Kessler)
McDonald’s – 3435 W 16th St Indianapolis, IN 46241-2618
Radio One Studios (10am – 5pm)– 40 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, In 46204
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Colts QB Anthony Richardson & Willie Williams Speaks with B Swift
-
Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis
-
Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
Tough Times Create Tough People | Faith Walking