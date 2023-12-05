Toddler Shot, Killed in Merrillville Home

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a toddler was shot and killed at a home in Merrillville Monday night.
Officers went to a home on West 79th Place, where they found injured 3-year-old King Penro. He was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
At this time, it is not clear exactly what happened, though police think it was an “accidental” shooting. They say the boy’s family members are cooperating with the investigation.
The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office will decide if charges will be filed. No one has been arrested at this time.
