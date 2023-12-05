IMPD: Early Morning Confrontation Leaves One Injured in Indianapolis Neighborhood

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a routine check for suspicious activity took a perilous turn in a northeast Indianapolis neighborhood. Responding to an alert in the 4600 block of Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, officers discovered a gunshot victim at the scene.

The incident unfolded when a resident, disturbed by an unusual sound, decided to investigate with a neighbor. After an initial sweep yielded nothing, they encountered three armed men upon returning to the front of the house. A doorbell camera captured the armed confrontation, showing the suspects firing shots before making a swift exit in an SUV.

During the encounter, one of the neighbors sustained a gunshot wound to the head while seated in their car. The injured individual, described by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police as having a “seemingly minor” head injury, was driven to a nearby fire station by the neighbor. The victim is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Notably, children were present in a nearby residence during the incident, and the vehicle used by the neighbors displayed visible bullet holes. The case is under investigation, with authorities urging anyone with relevant information to contact the police or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

