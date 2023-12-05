JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind.–Someone bought a winning lottery ticket in Jeffersonville almost a week ago worth $152,500.
The Hoosier Lottery says it was bought at a Meijer on Allison Lane in Jeffersonville for a CA$H 5 jackpot drawing on Thursday, November 30.
The winning numbers were 3, 21, 38, 42, and 45.
CA$H 5 overall odds are 1 in 11.
If you win money like this from the Hoosier Lottery, they advise you to meet with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
The post $152,500 Winning Lottery Ticket Bought in Jeffersonville appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
$152,500 Winning Lottery Ticket Bought in Jeffersonville was originally published on wibc.com
