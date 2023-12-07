Listen Live
Vehicle Flips, Two People Injured in Shooting on Indy’s Northwest Side

Published on December 7, 2023

Police lights

Source: PHOTO: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–There was a shooting with a vehicle flipped over on the northwest side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon. Two people were injured.

IMPD says the vehicle was found flipped over in the 7300 block of Lafayette Road just after 2 pm. That’s between 71st and 79th streets and not far from Eagle Creek Park.

They also found two people with injuries that were consistent with gunshot wounds. Both of those people are considered to be in stable condition.

Police are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

